Asian stocks ease on uncertainty over timing of U.S. rate cuts

Traders are pricing in 47 basis points of easing this year from the Fed, with a rate cut in November fully priced in

Dollar set for weekly drop on US slowdown signs

The euro is up 0.9% on the dollar this week, has broken above resistance around $1.0855 and traded as high as $1.0895

Oil set for weekly gain on signs of improving demand

Brent crude oil prices rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.48 a barrel

US Stocks: US stocks lose steam after Dow hits milestone 40,000 mark

Walmart rises on annual forecast raise

Crypto boom, erratic rain spark outages in Laos, Asia's clean power export hub

Laos is dubbed the battery of southeast Asia for its hydropower export potential

Gold eases as dollar gains, Fed rate cut bets lend support

Fed's Williams says rate cuts not on horizon yet

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon