PHOTO
Asian stocks ease on uncertainty over timing of U.S. rate cuts
Traders are pricing in 47 basis points of easing this year from the Fed, with a rate cut in November fully priced in
Dollar set for weekly drop on US slowdown signs
The euro is up 0.9% on the dollar this week, has broken above resistance around $1.0855 and traded as high as $1.0895
Oil set for weekly gain on signs of improving demand
Brent crude oil prices rose 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.48 a barrel
US Stocks: US stocks lose steam after Dow hits milestone 40,000 mark
Walmart rises on annual forecast raise
Crypto boom, erratic rain spark outages in Laos, Asia's clean power export hub
Laos is dubbed the battery of southeast Asia for its hydropower export potential
Gold eases as dollar gains, Fed rate cut bets lend support
Fed's Williams says rate cuts not on horizon yet
