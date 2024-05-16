PHOTO
Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief
The dollar remained on a downtrend, sagging to fresh multi-week lows against peers including the euro and sterling
Oil prices rise on moderate US inflation data, strong demand
Brent futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.17 a barrel
Dollar sags as slower US inflation boosts rate cut expectations
In Asia the battered yen extended a rebound into a second session
Gold prices edge higher as US dollar, yields soften
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,393.21 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street boasts record closes as inflation data fuels rate-cut bets
Consumer prices rise less than expected in April; core CPI slows
After Cambodia crypto scam, Indians demand more jobs at home
Scores of Indians rescued from Cambodian job scam centres
