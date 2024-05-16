Asia rides Wall St rally, dollar sags on US inflation relief

The dollar remained on a downtrend, sagging to fresh multi-week lows against peers including the euro and sterling

Oil prices rise on moderate US inflation data, strong demand

Brent futures rose 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $83.17 a barrel

Dollar sags as slower US inflation boosts rate cut expectations

In Asia the battered yen extended a rebound into a second session

Gold prices edge higher as US dollar, yields soften

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,393.21 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street boasts record closes as inflation data fuels rate-cut bets

Consumer prices rise less than expected in April; core CPI slows

After Cambodia crypto scam, Indians demand more jobs at home

Scores of Indians rescued from Cambodian job scam centres

