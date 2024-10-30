Riyadh – Leejam Sports Company achieved net profits valued at SAR 355 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, marking a 56.38% year-on-year (YoY) leap from SAR 227 million.

The revenues hit SAR 1.09 billion in the January-September 2024 period, higher by 17.90% than SAR 927 million a year earlier, according to the interim financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 6.77 in 9M-24 from SAR 4.34 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the Saudi company witnessed a 103.26% jump in net profit to SAR 187 million, compared to SAR 92 million a year earlier.

Leejam Sports also registered a 16.66% rise in revenue to SAR 406 million during the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, compared to SAR 348 million in Q3-23.

Quarterly, the Q3-24 net profits jumped by 156.16% from the SAR 73 million reported in Q2-24, while the revenues hiked by 18.02% from SAR 344 million.

Dividends

The board members greenlighted cash dividends valued at SAR 112.10 million, representing 21.40% for Q3-24.

Leejam Sports will disburse a dividend of SAR 2.14 per share for 52.38 eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 7 and 21 November 2024, respectively.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

