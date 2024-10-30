Riyadh – Anaam International Holding Group turned to net losses valued at SAR 3.85 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to net profits worth SAR 6.14 million in 9M-23.

Revenues stood at SAR 34.42 million in 9M-24, down 7.13% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 37.07 million, according to the interim financial statements.

The loss per share hit SAR 0.006 in January-September 2024, versus earnings per share (EPS) of SAR 0.010 in 9M-23.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the Saudi group incurred net losses of SAR 8.05 million, compared to net profits valued at SAR 634,000 a year earlier.

The company recorded 21.34% lower revenues at SAR 11.16 million in Q3-24, versus SAR 14.19 million in the year-ago period.

Quarterly, the Q3-24 net losses plummeted by 1,923% from SAR 398,000 in Q2-24, while the revenues declined by 4.94% from SAR 11.74 million.

Accumulated Losses

The company’s accumulated losses hit SAR 29.52 million as of 30 September 2024, representing 9% of the capital.

