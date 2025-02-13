Ezz Steel recorded a block-trading deal at a value of EGP 44.571 billion, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced in a bourse disclosure on February 13th.

The transaction was implemented on 333.86 million shares.

Ezz Steel is an Egypt-based manufacturer and trader of steel and related products. Together with its subsidiaries, the company is engaged in the manufacture, trade, and distribution of iron and steel products of all kinds and associated services.

