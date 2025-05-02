Riyadh – Fourth Milling Company logged 8.38% higher net profits at SAR 52.69 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 48.61 million in Q1-24.

The Saudi firm posted an annual growth of 2.77% in revenue to SAR 170.14 million as of 31 March 2025, versus SAR 165.55 million, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 0.10 in the first three months (3M) of 2025 from SAR 0.09 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 net profits jumped by 25.15% from SAR 42.10 million in Q4-24, while the revenues grew by 2.04% from SAR 166.73 million.

At the end of December 2024, Fourth Milling registered a 19.68% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profit to SAR 170.93 million, compared to SAR 142.81 million.

Source: Mubasher

