Qatar - National Mobile Telecommunications Company (Ooredoo) achieved profits attributable to the owners amounting to QAR 960 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, up 5% from QAR 913 million in Q1-24.

Total revenues stood at QAR 5.85 billion as of 31 March 2025, compared to QAR 5.86 billion, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up year-on-year (YoY) to QAR 0.30 in Q1-25 from QAR 0.29.

The group reported total assets amounting to QAR 61.13 billion at the end of March 2025, versus QAR 60.94 billion as of 31 December 2024.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, CEO of Ooredoo, said: “Ooredoo Group began the year on a strong note underpinned by sustained operational momentum across our markets with a focus on efficiencies and execution of key strategic initiatives.”

Fakhroo added: “Excluding the impact of the Myanmar exit, Revenue increased by 3% YoY to QAR 5.80 billion and EBITDA grew by 2% to QAR 2.50 billion. EBITDA margin was maintained at 43%. The group's performance during the quarter was bolstered by strong growth in Kuwait, Algeria, and Iraq.”

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher