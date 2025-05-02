Riyadh – Electrical Industries Company (EIC) recorded 64.07% higher net profits at SAR 123.43 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 75.23 million in Q1-24.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to SAR 0.11 in Q1-25 from SAR 0.07 in the first three months (3M) of 2024, according to the financial results.

The revenues dropped by 6.53% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 506.68 million as of 31 March 2025 from SAR 542.08 million.

Quarterly, the net profits generated in Q1-25 hiked by 18.07% from SAR 104.53 million in Q4-24, while the revenues increased by 14.05% from SAR 444.24 million.

In 2024, EIC logged a net profit amounting to SAR 401.73 million, an annual leap of 99.83% from SAR 201.03 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher