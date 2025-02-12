Egypt Intercontinental for Granite and Marble (EGYSTONE) suffered net losses after tax valued at EGP 951,398 in 2024, an annual plunge of 15.03% from EGP 1.119 million, as per the financial results.

Loss per share hit EGP 0.109 last year, compared to EGP 0.129 at the end of December 2023.

The EGX-listed firm generated total revenues worth EGP 2.324 million in 2024, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 2.703 million.

EGYSTONE is a subsidiary of Salama Group which was established over 40 years ago. The company operates within the materials sector, focusing on construction materials, in addition to the supply and installation of all types of granite and general contracting.

