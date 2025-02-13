Suez Canal Bank (CANA) registered net profits amounting to EGP 5.681 million in 2024, an annual leap of 147.72% from EGP 2.293 billion, according to the financial results.

Net interest income climbed to EGP 5.540 billion last year from EGP 3.242 billion at the end of December 2023.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 7.70 in 2024 from EGP 3.11 in 2023. Total assets hiked to EGP 180.190 billion from EGP 102.938 billion.

Suez Canal Bank provides corporate, retail, and investment banking products and services.

Its banking products include direct and indirect finance, loans, social funds, deposits, savings, credit cards, issuance of letters of guarantee, and other Islamic banking services, in addition to technical, economic, financial, administrative, and consultative services.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).