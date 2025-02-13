South Cairo and Giza Mills and Bakeries (SCFM) turned to net losses valued at EGP 11.680 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/25, as per the financial results.

The negative performance was compared with net profits worth EGP 24.373 million in H1 FY2023/24.

Basic and diluted loss per share hit EGP 1.95 at the end of December 2024, against earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 4.06 in the year-ago period.

The EGX-listed firm registered sales amounting to EGP 112.275 billion in H1 FY2024/25, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 114.330 billion.

In FY2023/24, South Cairo and Giza Mills posted 47% YoY lower net profits at EGP 19.591 million, compared to EGP 42.003 million.

