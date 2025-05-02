Abu Dhabi – Commercial Bank International (CBI) generated AED 41.70 million in net profit during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, versus AED 36.57 million in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Net operating income hiked to AED 207.65 million in Q1-25 from AED 120.41 million a year earlier, while basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) went up to AED 0.024 from AED 0.021.

As of 31 March 2025, the total assets rose by 8% to AED 20.57 billion, while the customer deposits grew by 21% YoY to AED 15.30 billion, enhancing the bank’s liquidity position and loan-to-deposit ratio to 87%.

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of CBI, stated: “Our Q1-25 performance is a key reflection of our ongoing transformation, which remains centered on delivering long-term value for our customers, shareholders and stakeholders."

"We are pleased to be able to report sustained growth, as our focus on customer-centricity, partnership-driven innovation and operational efficiency continues to yield positive results,” Al Amri mentioned.

At the end of December 2024, CBI logged 30% year-on-year (YoY) higher pre-tax profit at AED 222.70 million.

Source: Mubasher

