DUBAI - TECOM Group announced a 21 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenues to AED680 million for the first quarter of 2025, while net profit grew by 23 percent YoY to reach AED361 million during the period.

Reflecting revenue growth and improved operational performance across all business areas, EBITDA increased by 23 percent YoY to AED540 million, while EBITDA margin grew to 79 percent.

Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, said, “Our strong start to 2025 reflects the exceptional performance of our diverse asset portfolio and its pivotal role in championing Dubai’s and the UAE’s knowledge economy as we attract global companies and world-class talent across six strategic sectors."

He added that the impressive Q1 2025 performance reinforces TECOM Group’s leading role in curating Dubai’s most dynamic and pro-growth business districts and the company's strategic roadmap for sustainable growth. These results highlight how TECOM's ecosystems are powering growth in the city’s priority economic sectors to create long-term shareholder value.

The first quarter of 2025 recorded strong operational performance, highlighted by a six percent YoY increase in the number of customers, which exceeded 12,000, driven by the sustained demand for commercial and industrial assets as well as land leasing.

Moreover, Epson inaugurated its state-of-the-art Innovation Centre at Dubai Production City in February. The centre will provide local insights to Epson’s global teams for the development of next-generation technologies.

Also, Dubai Internet City revealed its contribution towards 65 percent of Dubai’s tech sector GDP as part of the Dubai Internet City – Impact Assessment study conducted in partnership with Accenture.

In March, Fabtech Engineering, based at Dubai Industrial City, entered a strategic agreement with French industrial leader Groupe M to accelerate innovation within the UAE’s nuclear and sustainable energy sectors. Dubai Industrial City attracted more than AED350 million of investments from food and beverage (F&B) customers in 2024.

Dubai Science Park welcomed biopharmaceutical giant MSD in January. The Park also hosted the Middle East’s first Longevity Science Semester Symposium in February.

Dubai Design District (d3) showcased the Autumn/Winter 2025-26 edition of Dubai Fashion Week in February, further solidifying Dubai’s position as a global fashion destination.

TECOM Group launched the third edition of The Good Store in partnership with the Dubai Charity Association in March 2025, providing an innovative platform for charitable donations during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr by uniting its community of more than 137,000 professionals across Dubai.



