COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Orsted said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell a 12.45% minority stake in four of its operational British offshore wind farms to Brookfield in a transaction worth 1.75 billion pounds ($2.28 billion).

"Today's transaction is an important milestone in the farm-down programme as part of our business plan, supporting our significant re-investment in new assets," Orsted CEO Mads Nipper said in a statement.

Orsted, the world's biggest offshore wind farm developer, in February trimmed its investment and capacity targets following a strategic review.

($1 = 0.7689 pounds)

