Doha: The shares in Qatar’s stock market witnessed gain in yesterday’s trading as the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index surged around 86 points or 0.82 percent to close at 10,590.49 points helped by strong buying interest from investors.

The index concluded on Monday’s trading at 10,504 points.

During yesterday’s session the volume of shares traded stood at 301,758 million from 237,924 million on Monday and the value of shares reached QR601.548m from QR426.621m on October 29, as a result of implementing 16,759 deals in all sectors.

In the session, the shares of 27 companies rose, while the prices of 22 companies decreased, and six companies maintained their previous closing price.

At the end of the trading session, the market capitalisation reached QR628.701bn, compared to the last trading session, which amounted to QR622.640bn.

The indices of six sectors ended in green zone yesterday.

QSE Total Return Index gained 0.82 percent to 24,151.88, QSE Al Rayan Islamic index added 0.76 percent to 2,305.86 points, MSCI QSE 20ESG Index gained 0.67 percent to 828.20 and QSE All Share Index rose 0.78 percent to 3,788.48 points.

The indices of banks and financial services, industrials, transportation, real estate, telecoms, and consumer goods and services gained 0.97 percent, 0.54 percent, 0.08 percent, 1.11 percent, 2.40 percent and 0.26 percent respectively.

Top gainers in yesterday’s trade were Mazaya Real Estate Development, Ezdan Holding Group, Medicare Group, Ooredoo and Qatar Islamic Bank rising by 4.6 percent, 4.4 percent, 3.8 percent, 2.9 percent and 1.8 percent respectively.

The index declined 0.5 percent on Monday.

The Telecoms and Industrials indices led the losses.

The index fell on the back of selling pressure from GCC and Foreign shareholders despite buying support from Qatari and Arab shareholders.

Ooredoo and Qatar General Insurance & Reinsurance Company were the top losers, falling 1.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Among the top gainers, Ezdan Holding Group gained 9.9 percent, while Salam International Inv. Ltd. was up 3.6 percent.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).