Gold prices inched down on Wednesday ahead of a key U.S. inflation data that could offer insight into the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,355.24 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. Bullion prices rose 1% on Tuesday.

* U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,361.10.

* Markets' focus will be on the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data due at 1230 GMT.

* U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in April amid strong gains in the costs of services and goods, indicating that inflation remained elevated early in the second quarter.

* Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he expects U.S. inflation to continue declining through 2024 as it did last year and noted it was unlikely the Fed would have to raise interest rates again.

* Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said that it was appropriate for the Fed to hold rates steady as it awaits evidence that price pressures are easing further.

* Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.

* The Australian-listed shares of BHP Group rose 2.3% on Wednesday after its takeover target Anglo American announced a break-up plan to defend itself against a $43 billion offer.

* Asian markets should open in upbeat mood as lower U.S. bond yields and a weaker dollar reflect expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates as early as September, but the apparent serenity could be shattered in a flash.

* Spot silver fell 0.2% to $28.52 per ounce, platinum was up 1.6% at $1,047.73 and palladium gained 0.9 to $986.15.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France CPI (EU Norm) Final MM, YY April 0900 EU GDP Flash Estimate QQ, YY Q1 1000 EU Reserve Assets Total April 1230 US Core CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA April 1230 US CPI MM, SA; YY, NSA April 1230 US CPI Wage Earner April 1230 US Retail Sales MM April (Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)