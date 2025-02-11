AMMAN — Gold prices of various calibres rose in the local market on Monday evening, compared to its morning price, driven by the increase in the prices of the yellow metal globally, as 21-carat gold recorded its "highest level historically" in the Kingdom.

The selling price of a gram of 21-carat gold, the most desired by citizens, for the purposes of purchasing from jewellery shops, was JD58.70 compared with JD56.70 for selling it to jewellery shops, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

According to a bulletin issued by the General Syndicate of Owners of Jewellery and Gold Shops, the selling price of a gramme of 24-carat gold and 18-karat gold for the purposes of buying from jewellery shops was JD67.20 and JD52.10, respectively.

The selling price of the yellow metal in the global market on Monday morning reached $2,868 per ounce.

