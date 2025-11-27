GOLD will not lose its shine despite the rising prices, according to vendors showcasing their products at Jewellery Arabia 2025, which opened at Exhibition World Bahrain, Sakhir yesterday.

They added that an increasing number of buyers in Bahrain and the Gulf region are continuing to invest in the metal.

“Gold keeps appreciating in value and so despite the recent rise in prices, we have seen that people continue to buy gold jewellery,” Ramesh Jewellers manager Kunal Ramesh told the GDN.

The brand, which has been around for almost 80 years with multiple stores in Bahrain and the region, is among the 700+ exhibitors who are showcasing their products at the expo.

Mr Ramesh added that the Arab clientele was gravitating more towards pearl and gold designs, especially with the ongoing wedding season, with many preferring traditional designs.

Meanwhile, Jawhara Jewellery group deputy chief executive Tamjid Abdullah said people hesitated to purchase gold due to its price fluctuation.

“The price has been rising from yesterday until today. It is up by about $120; we will not be surprised if it is going to go up by another $100 tomorrow.

Traditional designs with a contemporary touch are trending at the exhibition

“But we have realised that $4,000 an ounce base has been established in a way, giving customers the confidence to buy when the price settles for a couple of weeks.”

The third-generation goldsmith, who started his career making gold jewellery manually for seven years as a young entrepreneur, highlighted that most governments around the world are keeping gold as reserves. Seeing this also gives people the confidence to invest.

“If we look at the bigger picture, 72 per cent of the gold on earth is in circulation. There is only 28pc left in the mines. There will be no more gold left in the next 30 years and God knows how many millions of years it will take to regenerate the metal. So, in my personal opinion, there is no reason for the price of gold to go down,” he remarked.

Pawan Jogi from Apsara Jewellers noted that there was a rising investment in silver. However, that has not impacted gold jewellery sales.

“As the price increases, people buy more gold. They mostly invest in gold bars, but we still have people buying gold jewellery,” he added.

Traditional designs are more popular with the wedding season in Bahrain set to continue until March. However, there is a growing interest in contemporary styles that can be worn on a day-to-day basis especially among younger investors. Other trends that were highlighted at the exhibition include gold jewellery set with pearls, coloured stones and diamonds.

“The trends today is very much gold, diamonds and coloured stones because the newer generations don’t want just plain gold – they find it ‘boring’. They want something more trendy and vibrant,” said Mr Abdullah, pointing to the designs he is showcasing.

The gold vendors are set up in Hall 3 at the 33rd edition of Jewellery Arabia, which will continue until Saturday.

