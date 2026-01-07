Gold and silver slid on Wednesday as investors booked profits after a recent rally, while a stronger dollar weighed ‍on sentiment across the ‍precious metals complex.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold slipped 0.7% to $4,466.19 per ounce, as of ​0205 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $4,549.71 on December 26.

* U.S. gold futures for February ⁠delivery were 0.4% lower at $4,477.30.

* The dollar hugged tight ranges, near a more than two-week high, ahead ⁠of a ‌slew of U.S. economic data, making greenback-priced assets more expensive for other currency holders.

* Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran, whose term at the U.S. central bank ⁠ends later this month, said on Tuesday that aggressive U.S. interest rate cuts are needed this year to keep the economy moving forward.

* Investors currently expect at least two rate cuts by the Fed this year, while they look to the non-farm ⁠payroll data due on Friday for more ​clues.

* Caracas and Washington have reached a deal to export up to $2 billion worth of Venezuelan crude ‍to the United States, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, a move that would divert supplies from China following ​what Venezuelan officials have called a kidnapping of the former president Nicolás Maduro.

* Non-yielding assets tend to do well in a low-interest-rate environment and during times of geopolitical or economic uncertainty.

* Spot silver lost 1.2% to $80.34 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.62 on December 29. Silver ended the year with annual gains of 147%, far outpacing gold, in what was its best year on record.

* Spot platinum was down 2.9% at $2,373.0 per ounce, after rising to an all-time high of $2,478.50 last Monday. It rose more than 5% earlier in the session ⁠to a one-week high.

* Palladium traded 2.5% lower at $1,777.22 ‌per ounce.

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)