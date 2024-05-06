UAE residents are likely to see more rains over the next few days as the country transitions into the summer season, a weather expert said.

The showers, however, are expected to be concentrated in the southern and western regions of the country.

With the UAE receiving the heaviest rainfall on record on April 16, followed by a bout of rain and hail on May 2 to 3, the expert said the country is unlikely to see any significant weather events in the near future.

“Chances of rain are particularly high on Sunday, May 5, followed by Monday and Tuesday. There is a weak chance of rainfall in Sharjah and Dubai. The low pressure is moving outside the country now,” said Dr Ahmed Habib, a weather specialist at the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

“It will be fair to partly cloudy at times within the internal parts of the UAE in the southern region, and the coastal region in the western part of the country will witness rainfall. Cloud formation is evident that will bring rainfall to these regions.”

Transition

The UAE is characterised by two primary seasons — winter and summer — separated by transitional periods, Dr Habib said.

During winter, from December to March, mean temperatures typically range from 16.4 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“The initial transitional phase, from April to May, is marked by fluctuating and swiftly changing weather conditions, with temperatures gradually rising across most regions, averaging between 26 and 33.5 degrees Celsius.”

Summer, from June to September, brings high temperatures that can reach 50 degrees Celsius, especially in the southern areas. Mean temperatures during this period range from 32 to 37.2 degrees.

“We're currently in the transitional period of spring, extending through this month. Consequently, there remains a possibility of low-pressure systems moving in from the southeast, as well as from the north and southwest, bringing clouds and potential rain to our area." Rain, however, is also influenced by other factors, he said.

Dr Habib also explained why days seem to be longer this month.

The sun is moving north of the equator, he said. “The daytime gradually increases in the northern hemisphere which leads to a gradual increase of air temperature over most parts of the country.”

“Summer will start in June. With that, the pressure system will begin changing next month.” Rainfall is minimal during the summer months, particularly along the coastal regions, except for areas near the mountains, Dr Habib said.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

