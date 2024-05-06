The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) announced today that GCC travellers spent 1,297,256 room nights in Germany during 2023, a 15 percent increase over the 1,128,341 overnight stays recorded in 2022.

The announcement was made while addressing Middle East travel professionals during a press conference, which was held on the opening day of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024.

Yamina Sofo, Director at the German National Tourist GCC Office (GNTO GCC), an affiliate of the German National Tourist Board (GNTB), commented, “During 2023, we witnessed a considerable increase of 168,915 overnight stays, compared with the previous year. The increase in overnight stays in 2023 underscores Germany's enduring appeal among GCC travellers, which is a testament to the continuous efforts of GNTO in its ongoing marketing campaigns across both B2B and B2C channels."

"We are delighted to witness our destination maintaining its position as a top choice for travellers from this region. Germany's rich culture, rural customs, natural beauty, sustainability efforts, accessibility, and inclusiveness all play significant roles in its popularity. Additionally, our warm German hospitality, traditional cuisine, and exclusive retail opportunities further enhance the visitor experience,” she added.

“Being the largest travel and tourism event in the region, participating in ATM is an integral part of our marketing strategy, and we are confident of a significant increase in overnight stays, which would exceed our pre-pandemic figure of 1,604,753 overnight stays.”

The GCC region is currently ranked in the top three incoming markets, behind the US and China. In 2022, the GCC region was Germany’s top performing inbound source market in Asia and Australasia, with more than 404,000 arrivals, representing an increase of over 117 percent, compared with the same period in 2021.

GCC guests also generated 2.1 billion euros in 2022, a 110 percent increase over the previous year, averaging 4,443 euros per trip/per guest.

“These figures underscore Germany’s increasing post pandemic popularity with GCC visitors and bodes well for 2024. This year we want to capitalise on Euro 2024, to encourage longer stays and showcase Germany as an all-year-round holiday destination.

Increased flight availability will support those ambitions, with more than 207 direct weekly flights between the GCC and Germany, compared with 201 in 2022. At present, there is direct flight accessibility from the GCC to five German international airports – namely Munich, Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Berlin and Hamburg.