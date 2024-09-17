DOHA: Qatar Airways, the World’s Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, is growing its operations in Amsterdam from 10 weekly flights to 14 with the launch of four additional weeklyflights from Amsterdamstarting November 12 until March 29, 2025.

Qatar Airways’ 14 weekly flights will enable 40,000 additional passengers to travel between Amsterdam and Doha through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: "Qatar Airways is delighted to witness and serve the growing travel demand in the Dutch capital, which is an integral destination in our European network. We look forward to offering our world-class product and seamless service to travellers from Amsterdam seeking to experience the world through Qatar Airways’ extensive network of more than 170 global destinations.”

With the additional flights, travellers will have more opportunities to soak up the winter sun at their favourite destinations includingBali (Denpasar),Bangkok, andHo Chi Minh City. Amsterdam, also known as the city of historic canals, is one of the leading destinations for passengers travelling from Asia and Australia.

Qatar Airways flights to Amsterdam (AMS)

New winter schedule, starting Nov 12

The flights will depart every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday:

·Doha (DOH) to Amsterdam (AMS) – Flight QR275: Departure 07:55; Arrival 13:00

·Amsterdam (AMS) to Doha (DOH)– Flight QR276: Departure 15:20; Arrival 23:30

Existing winter schedule, starting Oct 27

The flights will depart daily as follows:

Doha (DOH) to Amsterdam (AMS) – Flight QR273: Departure 08:15; Arrival 13:20

Amsterdam (AMS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR274: Departure 15:05; Arrival 23:15

Departing every Monday, Friday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Amsterdam (AMS) – Flight QR275: Departure 06:10; Arrival 11:15

Amsterdam (AMS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR276: Departure 12:50; Arrival 21:00

Qatar Airways Privilege Clubmembers can earn Avios with their flights and enjoy special discounts when paying for their tickets with Cash + Avios, or Avios Max when paying 100 per cent of the fare using Avios. Travellers can also use Avios at Qatar Duty Free outlets at Hamad International Airport, or purchase special Qatar Airways Holidays travel packages with Avios, among many other benefits.

Qatar Airways, a benchmark for excellence in the industry, remains a prominent leader in global connectivity and operates to over 170 destinations worldwide. Bookings for the seasonal getaways can be made at:qatarairways.comor through the airline’s mobile application.

