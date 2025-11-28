The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) is intensifying its strategic presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), reflecting the region’s growing influence as one of Germany’s most important overseas tourism markets.

According to IPK International, outbound travel from the GCC reached 20.6 million international trips in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and signalling strong long-term potential.

In line with this momentum, the GNTB celebrated 20 years of continuous operations in the GCC, highlighting its deep-rooted partnerships and tailored engagement with regional travellers. With spending reaching €2.3 billion in 2024, the GCC has firmly established itself as Germany’s third-largest overseas market.

During a press conference, held under the theme “Celebrating 20 years in the GCC” at the Theatre of Digital Art in Dubai, Petra Hedorfer, Chief Executive Officer of the German National Tourist Board (GNTB), said: “As we celebrate 20 years in the Gulf Cooperation Council, our commitment to the region is stronger than ever. The GCC has become one of our most important overseas markets, driven by travellers who value quality, comfort, cultural discovery, and personalised service. Over the past two decades, we have deepened our understanding of GCC visitor expectations and worked closely with our partners to create offerings that reflect their needs. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in innovative tools, digital engagement, and tailored experiences to ensure that every traveller from the GCC feels welcomed and inspired when exploring Destination Germany.”

The GNTB’s Dubai office oversees activities across the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, helping position Germany as the fourth most popular European destination for GCC travellers.

Visitor satisfaction remains exceptionally high, with repeat visitation reaching 74 per cent in 2024, driven by Germany’s diverse offerings spanning cultural heritage, family attractions, medical tourism, natural landscapes, and premium shopping.

Retail spending accounts for nearly half of all GCC traveller expenditure, reflecting the region’s strong purchasing power and preference for high-end lifestyle experiences.

Since 2005, the GNTB has worked closely with travel industry partners and media across the GCC to strengthen Germany’s visibility and appeal, contributing to a tripling of overnight stays and promoting the country’s reputation as a welcoming, family-oriented, and service-focused destination.

Initiatives such as the Germany Halal Travel Guide and the growing availability of Arabic-language support have further enhanced comfort and cultural familiarity for GCC visitors.

The GNTB is expanding its activities across the GCC through an intensified marketing strategy next year. Besides the successful trade platforms like the annual GCC roadshow and a strong presence at the Arabian Travel Market, GNTB will implement a new social media strategy focussing on Gen Z Travellers from the GCC.

Beginning in February 2026, the GNTB will also introduce market-specific adaptations of its global City Life and Culinary Germany campaigns across high-impact digital channels. These campaigns will be supported by ‘Emma,’ the GNTB’s AI travel companion, who provides personalised inspiration and travel insights through her Instagram channel, EmmaTravelsGermany.

From cultural discovery to premium hospitality and personalised travel experiences, the GNTB continues to strengthen Germany’s appeal among GCC travellers and reinforce its position as an exceptional year-round destination.

