MUSCAT: Facilitating the movement of travel between Arab countries is an essential element of the joint tourism strategy, according to a senior official of the Arab League.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Second Arab Forum for Tourism Statistics, Dr Bahgat Mohamed Abdulhamid Abu al Nasser, Director of Transport and Tourism at the Arab League, said, the tourism strategies should revolve around facilitating travel and movement between Arab States, promotion and marketing and efficiency among others.

He added that the Arab Countries should provide long-term visas, promote an open skies policy, expand low-cost budget air travel, waive visa fees, and reduce the time spent at immigration counters in Oman. "It is essential to reduce the cost of travel costs and not limit the entry requirements to visas upon arrival.

The introduction of joint tourist visa will be a pioneering model," he said. It was reported that the number of tourists worldwide reached 1.3 billion at the end of 2023, 89 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, while export revenues from international tourism amounted to about $1.8 trillion, around six per cent of total international exports and 25 per cent of total service exports.

