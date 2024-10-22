MADINAH — Official statistics revealed that Madinah received more than 14.1 million visitors in 2023, representing a 124 percent increase compared to 2014.



The Madinah Development Authority noted that visitor spending reached over SR49 billion last year, with the average length of stay for visitors extending to 10 days.



Over the past decade, tourism in Madinah has seen significant growth in the number of visitors and tourists, establishing it as one of the Kingdom's key tourist destinations. Visitors prefer to spend additional time praying at the Prophet's Mosque and visiting Quba Mosque, historical mosques, and archaeological sites related to the prophetic biography.



The authority is coordinating with its partners to prepare over 100 locations to enhance the experience of pilgrims visiting Madinah, deepening their religious and cultural journey. This initiative aligns with the objectives of the Guests of Rahman Program under Saudi Vision 2030.

