KUWAIT CITY - While Gulf airports continue to report record growth in passenger and cargo traffic, Kuwait International Airport is witnessing a period of stagnation, leading several international airlines to suspend operations due to declining economic viability.

In March, British Airways ended its daily flights to Kuwait after more than 60 years of service. This follows similar exits by Germany’s Lufthansa last September and the Netherlands’ KLM prior to that. In total, 14 international airlines have ceased operations at Kuwait Airport, even as they maintain or expand services to other Gulf destinations.

Industry observers cite several reasons for Kuwait’s lagging performance, including high jet fuel prices, intense competition from regional aviation giants, and Kuwait Airport’s underwhelming infrastructure and passenger services. These issues have collectively made operations less appealing to global carriers.

Gulf Airports Year 2024 (Million Passengers) Year 2023 (Million Passengers) Percentage Dubai 92.3 87 +5.7% Doha 52.7 45.9 +14.8% Riyadh 37.6 31.9 +17.8% Abu Dhabi 28.7 22.9 +28.7% Kuwait 15.4 15.6 -1%

Kuwait Airport saw a 1% decline in passenger traffic in 2024, dropping from 15.6 million in 2023 to 15.4 million, major Gulf airports surged ahead. Dubai Airport grew by 5.7% to 92.3 million passengers, Doha by 14.8% to 52.7 million, Riyadh by 17.8% to 37.6 million, and Abu Dhabi by 25.3% to 28.7 million passengers.

The growing gap underscores the urgent need for strategic reform and investment in Kuwait’s aviation infrastructure to keep pace with regional competitors.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

arabtimes