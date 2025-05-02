ATHENS - Greece has signed an outline deal with Dubai's Emirates that includes a codeshare agreement with Greek air carrier Aegean, the country's Tourism Ministry said on Friday, as it seeks to attract more tourists all year round.

The codeshare agreement will expand travellers' access to popular destinations, including the islands of Santorini, Mykonos and Rhodes, the Greek tourism ministry's statement said.

Greece, which sits at Europe's southernmost tip, is heavily dependent on tourism revenue that has come under threat from the impact of soaring temperatures, wildfires and floods linked to climate change.

Last year it nevertheless raised 21.5 billion euros ($24 billion) in tourism revenues, beating 2023's record of 20.6 billion euros.

The Middle East is also seeking more tourists to help diversify economies that have relied on oil revenue.

($1 = 0.8832 euros)

