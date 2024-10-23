Oman Air is expanding its Moscow service for the winter, by offering three direct weekly flights, starting October 29, 2024, and increasing to five from December 1, and six from December 25 to March 29, 2025.

Outbound flights will depart from Muscat at 15:25 and arrive in Moscow at 21:00, while return flights will depart from Moscow at 22:20 and arrive in Muscat at 05:40.

The expansion, Oman Air said, is among several enhancements to its winter schedule as it continues to cater to its guests’ travel preferences, while offering more choice and convenience, whether for business or leisure.

“We are excited to offer greater flexibility and connectivity with increased flights to Moscow, a key destination on our winter schedule,” said Mike Rutter, Oman Air’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“The route will now be served by our B737 aircraft, an adjustment which both allows us to effectively and sustainably expand our services, while navigating constraints in relation to the operational environment.”

“We continue to look into increasing capacity across our network to cater to seasonal demand, underscoring our commitment to providing enhanced travel choices and a superior travel experience for our guests.”

With historic landmarks, festive events and a huge variety of snow-based activities, Moscow is the ultimate winter destination. Guests can choose to fly in either Business and Economy Class, enjoying spacious seats, world class dining, and warm, attentive service.

Guests travelling to Moscow should ensure they are aware of official requirements to enter or transit through the country.

Flights can be booked through Oman Air’s website, mobile app, or preferred travel agents.

