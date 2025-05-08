Falcon, part of Alex Group Investment, has added two Legacy 650 aircraft to its fleet. These spacious, private aircraft are perfect for business and leisure travel, offering non-stop flights from London to New York, Paris to Dubai, and Sydney to Singapore.

They also have one of the largest baggage compartments in their class, accommodating up to 20 suitcases, making them ideal for clients who need ample luggage space.

Sultan Al Shene, Founder & Chairman of Alex Group Investment, commented, "The addition of these two aircraft to our fleet is an exciting milestone for Falcon. As we continue to grow, we're committed to providing the best in private aviation. Our goal is to offer more than just a flight; we want to deliver a personalised service that fits your needs. With a diverse range of aircraft, we ensure every journey is comfortable, efficient, and designed to provide you with an unforgettable experience."

