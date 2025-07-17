Emirates has officially resumed operations to the Syrian capital, Damascus, marking the return of the “City of Jasmine” to its Middle East network.

The airline’s comeback reconnects travellers to Syria and onwards across six continents.

Flight EK913 landed at Damascus International Airport at 14:30 with 286 passengers onboard and was welcomed with a water cannon salute.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Space Agency headed the UAE delegation along with Emirates executives who were onboard the flight and led the ceremony upon arrival, including Adel Al Redha, Deputy President and Chief Operations Officer; Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President International Affairs; Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations (Centre); Sami Aqil, Senior Vice President – Emirates Airport Services Outstation and Business Support; Nick Moore, Senior Vice President, Passenger and Hub operations and Ahmad Al Khamis – Vice President, Aeropolitical Affairs.

The delegation also included Omar Bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director-General, UAE General Civil Aviation Authority; Obaid Saif Mohammed Alnuaimi, Executive Director Aviation Security and Accident Investigation Sector, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; Hamad Ibrahim Essa Taher, Head of Aviation Security, Dubai Civil Aviation Authority; and Ahmed Saqer Al Marri, Dubai Group Security, Dubai Police; in addition to UAE media and other distinguished guests.

The first flight was welcomed by a VIP delegation including Hasan Ahmed Al Shehhi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Syria; Amjad Nakhal, Director of the Chairman’s Office, General Authority of Civil Aviation; Anis Fallouh, Director of Damascus International Airport; Colonel Omar Abdel Baqi, Head of Security, Damascus International Airport and Alaa Sallal, Director of PR, General Authority of Civil Aviation; in the presence of other representatives of the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Damascus International Airport, as well as media.

Adil Al Ghaith said, “Today marks a significant milestone as we celebrate the return of Emirates to Damascus. By connecting Syria to nearly 150 destinations, we aim to facilitate tourism, trade and investment and support the country’s recovery. The UAE and Syria share historic ties, and we thank the authorities on both sides for their cooperation in resuming services.”

To commemorate the relaunch, Emirates leadership and Syrian officials held a cake-cutting and gift exchange ceremony.

Alaa Sallal, Director of Public Relations at Syria’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, added, “Through high-level coordination and shared vision, teams from Syria and the UAE met all requirements to resume air operations, reflecting the strength of bilateral ties and economic cooperation.”

Emirates will initially operate three weekly flights to Damascus on Monday, Wednesday and Sunday, increasing to four weekly from 2nd August and to daily flights from 26th October. Customers will also benefit from Emirates’ codeshare with flydubai for added connectivity.

The airline first launched services to Damascus in 1988, and before suspending operations in 2012 had transported over 2.1 million passengers.

Emirates currently operates 194 weekly flights to 14 cities in the Middle East and GCC.