Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC), affirmed that the Al Maktoum International Airport development project has seen tangible progress since the master plan was approved by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in April 2024.

Speaking to media during a press conference held today as part of the final day of the Airport Show 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Al Zaffin explained that contracts for enabling works and the construction of the second runway have already been awarded.

Other strategic projects, such as the automated people mover system and baggage handling system, have entered the tender phase, with contracts expected to be awarded later this year.

He added that the upcoming phase will include tenders for vital infrastructure works such as foundations and concrete works, central cooling stations, and 132 kV substations. He confirmed that the project is proceeding on schedule under the supervision of the Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects Corporation.

Al Zaffin emphasised that Al Maktoum International Airport is one of the most strategic projects under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and it will enhance the emirate’s position as a global hub for aviation, logistics, and sustainable economy. He noted that Emirates Airlines’ record revenues for 2024 reflect ongoing sector growth and underscore the importance of future infrastructure.

During a Q&A session, Al Zaffin outlined the first phase of the project, which includes the construction of a passenger terminal and four concourses. This will raise the airport’s capacity to 150 million passengers annually, eventually reaching 260 million passengers and 12 million tons of cargo in the final phase.

He confirmed that the airport’s location near Jebel Ali Port and the Free Zone helps establish an integrated multimodal logistics platform supporting “Dubai South,” offering living and employment opportunities for around one million people.

The project is also expected to stimulate the local economy by creating thousands of jobs and boosting sectors such as real estate, tourism, hospitality, air freight, and global supply chains.

Al Zaffin noted that the 70-square-kilometre airport will include over 400 aircraft gates, an automated transport system, and advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, robotics, and biometric identification, all implemented with a strong commitment to sustainability and a target of achieving LEED Gold certification.

Regarding the transition from Dubai International Airport, he explained that the move will take place in an integrated and simultaneous manner to avoid operational disruptions. The executive transition program is currently being coordinated with all relevant stakeholders.

He also highlighted that short- and medium-term solutions are being implemented to address traffic congestion around Dubai International Airport in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). These efforts have already resulted in noticeable improvements in traffic flow, with further steps planned to ensure accessibility until the full transition to Al Maktoum International Airport is completed.