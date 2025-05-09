RAS AL KHAIMAH - Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (RAK Airport) has announced a major step forward in its ongoing expansion, integrating cutting-edge sustainable technology to support the Emirate’s rapid development and its commitment to environmental stewardship.

The airport, a key gateway to Ras Al Khaimah’s growing tourism and economic sectors, will become the first in the Middle East and the wider Asian continent to implement DYNAES’s innovative thermodynamic energy efficiency solutions as part of its terminal building extension.

In response to the increasing demand for air travel and the Emirate’s ambitious growth plans, Ras Al Khaimah Airport Authorities have prioritised sustainability and energy management in all phases of the airport’s development.

Recognising that air conditioning systems represent one of the most significant energy costs in airport operations, the project’s consultants-ARTELIA Airport and STG Contracting-proposed the adoption of DYNAES technology, as recently presented at Dubai COP28, to the Civil Aviation Authorities.

Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Head of Department of Civil Aviation in Ras Al Khaimah and Chairman of the Board of the Airport, stated, “RAK Airport joined already 2023 the Retrofit Energy Program of the Municipality and now showcases even with new technologies how aged infrastructure can level the path for sustainability.”

DYNAES’s patented system, developed in collaboration with leading institutions such as Mines Paris PSL, TÜV, and CNRS, consists of two components integrated before and after the condenser in thermodynamic systems. This breakthrough technology optimises the refrigerant and lubricating oil mixture, significantly enhancing thermal performance without increasing compressor power consumption or requiring additional electronic controls.

As Professor Assaad Zoughaib, Head of Research Laboratory at Mines Paris PSL, stated, “We consider the technology developed by Dyane’s as a major scientific breakthrough in the field of thermodynamics.”

The benefits of this system are both immediate and substantial, offering enhanced reliability, availability and maintainability (R.A.M.), along with significant energy savings, particularly under demanding conditions. It contributes to improved EBITDA with minimal capital expenditure and is widely applicable across various sectors, including climate control, data centres, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and refrigerated transportation.

Most importantly, DYNAES’s solution delivers a positive environmental impact by reducing CO₂ emissions. If deployed across the estimated 2.2 billion thermodynamic systems worldwide, this technology could achieve annual savings of up to 7% of global emissions-equivalent to the combined emissions of the internet and air traffic sectors.

The implementation at Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is supported by Airchal, a global leader in air handling solutions with over 60 years of expertise, and Takyeef Factory. With manufacturing sites in France and Abu Dhabi, this partnership ensures robust support for the introduction and development of DYNAES technology in the Middle East market.

This strategic move underscores Ras Al Khaimah Aviation Authorities’ commitment to ecological leadership and innovative energy management. By adopting DYNAES’s advanced technology, Ras Al Khaimah International Airport sets a new benchmark for sustainable airport operations, reinforcing the Emirate’s position at the forefront of responsible development and environmental responsibility.



ES