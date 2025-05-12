India said on Monday that it has reopened 32 airports that were shut during clashes with neighbour Pakistan, after a ceasefire over the weekend.

The 32 airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect, the Airports Authority of India said in a statement.

Pakistan's airport authority fully reopened its airspace on Saturday.

India's top airlines, IndiGo, said it will progressively commence operations on previously closed routes. (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram; Writing by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)