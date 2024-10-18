Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB) travel mission to the UAE and Saudi Arabia attracted over 200 travel agents from across the GCC, providing them with an in-depth understanding of Hong Kong's premium offerings tailored for affluent travellers.

It engaged travel partners from both the countries in an event that took place between October 7-9, 2024 in Riyadh and Dubai.

This year’s mission showcased Hong Kong’s growing appeal among travellers from the GCC, with the city welcoming 19,273 visitors between January and August 2024 – a 124% increase compared to the previous year.

The visitor numbers for the first half of 2024 alone nearly matched the total number of arrivals from the GCC in 2023, reflecting Hong Kong’s growing reputation as a premier destination for luxury travellers.

Key highlights of HKTB’s Travel Mission – the roadshow featured a distinguished delegation of 30 key Hong Kong trade partners, including representatives from iconic attractions, luxury hotels and destination management companies (DMCs).

The HKTB’s brand-new initiative ‘Travel in Luxe’ especially curated for the GCC market features an array of luxury experiences, including:

Helicopter tours over Hong Kong’s skyline

VIP access to Hong Kong Disneyland’s ‘Momentous Nighttime Spectacular’

Private shopping concierge services

Exclusive dining experiences

Attendees were also introduced to bespoke cultural activities like private Cantonese opera at the Xiqu Centre and horse-racing events hosted by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Puneet Kumar, Director of South Asia & Middle East at HKTB, said: “We are pleased with the strong recovery in GCC visitor numbers, which underscores the region’s growing interest in Hong Kong’s offerings.

“From luxury shopping and dining to rich cultural and heritage experiences, Hong Kong provides an array of unique attractions for GCC tourists.

“Our engagement with the travel trade fraternity in Riyadh and Dubai gave us the confidence that we will be able to attract more visitors to Hong Kong, with their strong support.”

As part of its 2024-2025 tourism marketing strategy, HKTB aims to position Hong Kong as a premium destination targeting families, experiential travellers, Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) and leisure travellers through various B2B and B2C activities like destination workshops, e-learning, digital marketing and joint collaborations with travel agents, airlines, media.

Some of these strategies include:

Partnerships with leading GCC brands to market Hong Kong’s destination experiences, including the ‘Travel in Luxe’ experiences which will offer deals and packages to facilitate easy travel to Hong Kong.

Regular participation in trade shows in GCC such as ATM Dubai, KBLT Congress in Riyadh and further upcoming shows to educate GCC trade on Hong Kong’s offerings and experiences.

Hosting of several large-scale events, including the Hong Kong Taste Around Town festival, Winterfest, and the New Year Countdown.

Cultural and sporting highlights such as Art Basel, Hong Kong Rugby Sevens and the Dragon Boat Races are expected to draw visitors from around the globe.

For Muslim travellers, Hong Kong offers a wide range of Halal food options, prayer room facilities, and Muslim-friendly hotels, with resources available in English and Arabic on the Discover Hong Kong website.

Travelling from the GCC to Hong Kong is also more convenient than ever. Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airways provide regular flights between Dubai, Doha and Hong Kong, while Cathay Pacific and other regional carriers offer direct connections.

Cathay Pacific will be launching direct flight from Riyadh to Hong Kong by end October 2024. This growing connectivity reflects Hong Kong’s commitment to making travel easy and accessible for GCC tourists. – TradeArabia News Service