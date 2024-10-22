Egypt - TEZ TOUR Egypt has announced new investments in the aviation sector, preparing to launch the country’s first advertising sports airline.

This innovative venture aims to offer a unique experience of sports-themed flights over Egypt’s iconic tourist attractions.

Reaffirming its commitment to the development of Egypt’s tourism sector, TEZ TOUR Egypt continues to work towards achieving significant milestones with an ambitious vision and clear plans for the future.

During a special event celebrating its 30th anniversary, the company’s Board of Directors, led by Mr. Ehab Wahdan, emphasized the crucial role of tourism in Egypt’s economic revival, aligning with Vision 2030. Wahdan highlighted that tourism is a fundamental factor in the country’s economic growth.

Hany Osama, speaking at the event, outlined the company’s sustainability plan aimed at ensuring continued success. He stated, “We believe that leadership is not a coincidence; it is the result of hard work, planning, and strategic thinking. Our team is the foundation of our success.”

Osama also stressed the importance of culture in tourism, noting that TEZ TOUR aims to promote Egyptian culture by enhancing the performance and historical knowledge of its team. “Tourism means culture, and we at TEZ TOUR focus on promoting this culture,” he added.

TEZ TOUR Egypt provides comprehensive tourism services to over 14 nationalities and plans to expand into the Indian and Chinese markets by 2025. In 2024, the company welcomed more than 500,000 foreign tourists and enhanced its services in areas such as tourist transportation, event organization, hotel and flight bookings, as well as Hajj and Umrah services, supporting over 200 companies.

With a diverse fleet of more than 100 vehicles for tourist transportation, TEZ TOUR continues to collaborate with global companies to enhance the tourism experience. Amid rising prices, tourism remains a vital component of Egypt’s economy, with the country welcoming 15 million tourists last season.

