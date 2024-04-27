MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued a warning to potential pilgrims about fraudulent Hajj companies that have been advertising unauthorized services on social media for Hajj 2024.



Pilgrims are reminded that a valid Hajj visa is required, obtainable only through Saudi authorities or recognized official channels.



The ministry praised the collaborative efforts with the Iraqi Supreme Authority for Hajj and Umrah that led to the arrest of more than 25 scam operators. Similar international efforts are being encouraged to prevent unpermitted pilgrimage activities.



The ministry urged the public to stay vigilant and report suspicious Hajj service advertisements, and for accurate information, visitors should consult the official ministry website and social media accounts.

