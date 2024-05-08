RIYADH — The Embassy of France in Saudi Arabia has announced the introduction of a service for Saudi citizens to enter VFS centers without a prior appointment, starting Tuesday, March 7.



The embassy said Saudi citizens can benefit from this service offered by the VFS centers in Riyadh and Dammam, without an appointment on a first-come-first-served basis.



As many as 100 appointments will be provided in Riyadh and 50 appointments in Dammam every day during working hours.



Applications must be submitted in full, and the usual visa fees must be paid.



The embassy said the service will be added to the appointment booking service, which will remain available on the VFS website.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).