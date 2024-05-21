Transportation and Telecommunications Minister Mohammed Al Kaabi met Abdulaziz Al Duailej, president of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum.

The forum began yesterday in Riyadh under the theme “Elevating Global Connectivity.” Mr Al Kaabi emphasised the strong relations and keenness to strengthen co-operation across all domains.

Mr Al Kaabi also acknowledged Saudi Arabia as a significant strategic partner of Bahrain, particularly in the air transportation industry.

They discussed means to strengthen co-operation to contribute to economic integration and facilitating the movement of passengers and cargo between the two kingdoms.