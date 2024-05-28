MAKKAH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced two new Hajj packages, with benefits and services that provide an easy trip and a rich experience for citizens and expatriates wishing to perform Hajj this year.



The packages include an economic package, of which prices starting from SR4,000 and its features include accommodation in Makkah in furnished residential buildings. The pilgrims under this package will be made available basic services, including transportation to the Holy Sites of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat during the Hajj days from the Day of Al-Tarwiyah (Dhul Hijjah 8), Arafat Day (Dhul Hijjah 9), Day of Al-Nahr (Dhul Hijjah 10) and Al-Tashreeq Days (Dhul Hijjah 11 and 12).



The package does not include provision of accommodation for pilgrims in Mina. However, transportation arrangements will be made for pilgrims during Hajj days to stay a portion of night in Mina as part of the Hajj rituals. The transportation prices depend on the place of residence of the pilgrims in Makkah.



There is also another package called the Kidana Al-Wadi Towers package, which includes accommodation in the newly built Kidana Al-Wadi Towers in New Mina. Prices for the package start from SR13000.



Pilgrims in this category will be provided with transportation on board comfortable air-conditioned buses throughout the Hajj days. The benefits of this package also include wide variety of meals served throughout the Hajj days, cold and hot drinks, and well-furnished camps in Arafat as well as fully equipped facilities for the overnight stay in Muzdalifah.



There are a dozen new residential towers that are located in Mina, about one kilometer from the Jamarat. Each one of these new towers in Mina has five floors, and this includes three elevators designated for the use of pilgrims, and a separate elevator for services, in addition to a number of bathroom complexes. Its rooms were extensively designed so that each room could accommodate between 25 and 30 pilgrims.



The package can be booked and purchased through entering the electronic path for the domestic pilgrims in the following link: localhaj.haj.gov.sa

