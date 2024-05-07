The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a decision to regulate small-scale plant production farms in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This decision complements the decision of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ADAFSA No.3 of 2020 issuing the Agricultural Requirements System for the Farms of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The decision is an important step towards regulating the practice of plant production in small-scale farms and achieving sustainable agricultural development. This will be achieved by maintaining the sustainability of the natural resources on the farms, improving the income of the farmers and supporting the local produce, which will contribute to strengthening the food security system in the Emirate.

The decision sets clear rules for the practice of plant production on farms, which contributes to improving the quality of local agricultural products and increasing the competitiveness of local agricultural products on the market. This will help to increase the return on investment in agriculture.

The decision provides smallholders with a clear regulatory environment for plant production and improves marketing opportunities for local products. It also provides technical and training support to farmers and encourages the consumption of local products, contributing to the development of the agricultural sector.

Executive Director of the Agricultural Affairs Sector at ADAFSA Eng. Ahmed Khalid Othman said, "This decision reaffirms the Abu Dhabi Government's commitment to supporting smallholder farmers and providing a working environment that supports their efforts to achieve sustainable development in the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and enhance food security".

He reiterated ADAFSA's commitment to providing all forms of support to small-scale farmers to enable them to develop their farms and increase productivity. He explained that ADAFSA is working to provide advanced extension and training services to farmers to help them adopt the best agricultural practices and improve the quality of agricultural products.

He also expressed his confidence that this decision will have a great positive impact on the agricultural sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and contribute to achieving sustainable development and enhancing food security.