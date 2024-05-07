H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (30) of 2024 pertaining to the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Members of the Committee include the Chairman of Dubai's State Security Department; Secretary-General of The Executive Council in Dubai; Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority; Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Energy Council; Director-General of The General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai; Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; Director-General of the Dubai Municipality; Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; and Director-General of The Government of Dubai Media Office.

The Resolution is effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.