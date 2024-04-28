The Council of Senior Scholars has affirmed that obtaining a Hajj permit is mandatory under Shariah law, which aims to promote the well-being of individuals and the community while preventing harm.

The council stressed that performing Hajj without a permit is impermissible and constitutes a sin.

The statement was released on Friday after a briefing by officials from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

They discussed the challenges and risks of non-compliance with the permit requirements.

According to the council's statement, government agencies responsible for organizing the Hajj develop detailed plans based on the number of authorized pilgrims to ensure comprehensive coverage of security, health, accommodation, catering, and other essential services.

Aligning the number of pilgrims with authorized figures enhances service quality and reduces the risk of harm.

This alignment helps prevent issues such as pilgrims sleeping on roads, which can obstruct movement and transportation and lead to casualties due to overcrowding.

