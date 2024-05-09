MADINAH — Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, received the first batch of 283 pilgrims arriving from India Thursday on a Saudia Airlines flight. The arrival marks the beginning of the Hajj season, where thousands of pilgrims journey to Saudi Arabia for the annual Islamic pilgrimage.

Minister Al-Jasser reiterated the transport and logistics sector’s commitment to ensuring that pilgrims have a smooth and fulfilling Hajj experience, a directive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He emphasized that the goal is for the Kingdom’s guests to complete their spiritual journey and return to their homelands with memories of comfort and safety.

Detailing the preparations, Al-Jasser highlighted the extensive resources that have been deployed to support the influx of pilgrims. This year's operations include 7,700 flights across six airports and the use of over 27,000 buses to facilitate movement throughout the pilgrimage. Additionally, pilgrims have access to the Haramain High-Speed Railway and the Al-Mashaaer Al-Mugaddassah Metro Line, which are set to run over 5,000 trips during the Hajj season, aiding pilgrims in efficiently completing their rituals.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).