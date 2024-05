Qatar-listed Lesha Bank has announced that it has acquired, subject to conditions, the entire share capital of Bereke Bank from Kazakhstan government holding company Baiterek NMH JSC for QAR 532 million ($146 million).

A Qatar Stock Exchange filing said the transaction had been agreed subject to approvals from regulators.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Brinda Darasha)

