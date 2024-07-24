Pathfinder, a leader in pioneering retail technology solutions, has announced an investment of $325 million from Silver Rock Group.

This equity line of credit coincides with Pathfinder's upcoming NASDAQ listing, marking a critical phase in the company's expansion and innovation efforts.

This strategic funding, set to commence from the first day of Pathfinder's listing on NASDAQ in Q4 2024, marks a pivotal development in the company's growth trajectory.

Investment details

Silver Rock Group will provide Pathfinder with up to $325 million over the next three years, starting Q4 2024. This substantial financial backing is poised to support the continuous development and global rollout of the RetailGPT platform, ensuring Pathfinder remains at the cutting edge of retail technology.

RetailGPT is a revolutionary digital platform that acts as an extension of physical stores into the digital world powered by Gen AI. The smartphone-based app allows retailers to harness the insights of customer data to optimise processes, customer experience and profitability; it offers shoppers a seamless platform for personalised shopping, integrating retailer rewards and offers, while adapting to individual user habits to tailor product suggestions.

Sadique Ahmed, CEO of Pathfinder, said: "This robust support from Silver Rock Group validates the transformative potential of RetailGPT. This funding enables us to pursue ambitious growth plans and innovate at scale. We are eager to advance our journey, pioneering new ways for retailers to engage with their customers."

Strategic impact

The infusion of capital will substantially enhance Pathfinder's capacity for innovation and broaden its market reach, affirming its role as a frontrunner in the Phygital Commerce sector. Silver Rock Group's commitment underscores its confidence in Pathfinder's vision and strategic direction, promising to revolutionise the retail landscape.

Forward-looking initiatives

Fuelled by this partnership, Pathfinder will accelerate its research and development, expand into new markets, and refine its technology stack to better serve the evolving demands of the retail industry. This initiative will not only bolster Pathfinder's financial footing but will also fortify its credibility and market presence as it steps into the NASDAQ spotlight.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).