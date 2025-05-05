ADES Holding Company posted 2.07% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits at SAR 196.67 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 200.84 million.

The Saudi group generated revenues valued at SAR 1.47 billion as of 31 March 2025, an annual drop of 4.04% from SAR 1.53 billion, according to the financial results.

In the first three months (3M) of 2025, the earnings per share (EPS) amounted to SAR 0.18.

Quarterly, the net profits registered in Q1-25 fell by 6.31% from SAR 209.93 million in Q4-24, while the revenues decreased by 6.30% from SAR 1.56 billion.

In 2024, ADES Holding’s net profits hike by 80.54% to SAR 816.19 million from SAR 452.07 million in 2023.

