Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib met with Executive Director of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) Eric Trachtenberg to discuss enhancing cooperation in the cotton sector and supporting Egypt's spinning and weaving industry, as per a statement.

The meeting focused on developing Egyptian cotton and strengthening its position in global markets.

El-Khatib emphasized that Egypt is formulating a clear strategy for the spinning and weaving industry, capitalizing on the high quality of Egyptian cotton and the country’s strategic location as key advantages.

He also highlighted the significance of Egypt hosting the ICAC Annual Conference in 2026 as an opportunity to further international collaboration and showcase the nation's advancements in the cotton sector.

The minister underlined the importance of establishing specialized textile universities to build qualified personnel, which he identified as essential for the sector's sustainable growth.

He also noted that Egypt is attracting increased interest from international companies in the ready-made garment sector, bolstered by trade agreements offering customs benefits. El Khatib called for further investment in high-value-added production chains.

Trachtenberg outlined the ICAC's efforts to launch a global platform to support sustainable cotton trade.

He discussed the regulatory challenges facing cotton in European markets and the committee's efforts to provide accurate data to support the natural cotton industry.

Trachtenberg also emphasized the importance of promoting natural cotton through environmental conservation, empowering rural women, and addressing plastic pollution to improve the cotton industry's global image and demand.

