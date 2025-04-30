Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has signed a $25 million contract with Indian firm Willow Ferro to establish a metal industries project in the Technology Valley, located east of Ismailia in Sinai, as per a statement.

The factory will occupy 40,000 sazaquare meters and is expected to produce 36,000 tons annually of silicon manganese, while creating 120 direct jobs.

The project will initially start operations with the production of ferrosilicon and ferrochrome.

This marks the third finalized contract for a project in the Technology Valley, raising total investments in the area to $42 million across 135,000 square meters and generating 770 direct jobs.

SCZone's Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dein emphasized that the authority is actively working to attract global investment to East Ismailia, benefiting from its proximity to the new city of Ismailia and access to three ports in Sinai: East Port Said, Arish, and El-Tor.

