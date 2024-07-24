RIYADH — Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi, Governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), recently convened with entrepreneurs in the space sector to promote innovation, develop infrastructure, and attract investments both locally and internationally.



During the meeting, participants discussed the latest developments and advancements in the space sector, alongside reviewing the contributions of public and private entities in Saudi Arabia.



They also explored current challenges, proposed solutions, and the investment opportunities available that could propel the future of the space sector and reinforce Saudi Arabia's leadership on the global stage.



This meeting aligns with CST's ongoing initiatives to bolster entrepreneurship in the space industry. Notably, CST has established the Space Entrepreneurship Alliance (SEA), which focuses on uniting efforts to support entrepreneurs throughout Saudi Arabia.



The SEA aims to foster the growth of startups, accelerate product launches, and facilitate engagement between entrepreneurs, investors, and industry experts in the space sector.

