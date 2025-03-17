Bahrain's National Space Science Agency (NSSA) has confirmed the successful deployment and operation of the kingdom's Al Munther satellite in orbit.

The satellite has fully activated its solar panels and sensors and has successfully transmitted its first signal to ground stations, verifying its operational status, it said.

In a landmark moment for the Kingdom of Bahrain, NSSA successfully launched "Al Munther", the nation’s first domestically designed and built satellite, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday (March 15) as part of the Transporter-13 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, US.

This historic achievement marks a significant milestone in Bahrain’s journey towards becoming a regional leader in space technology and innovation, reported BNA.

The launch of "Al Munther" underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to advancing its capabilities in space science and technology, while showcasing the expertise of Bahraini engineers and scientists, it stated.

"Al Munther" was successfully deployed into its designated orbit at an altitude of 550 km above sea level. The satellite will now undergo a series of orbital tests to ensure its operational readiness before commencing full-scale operations.

The NSSA is responsible for advancing Bahrain’s space sector and fostering innovation in space science and technology. The agency works to develop national capabilities in space exploration, satellite technology, and space applications, contributing to Bahrain’s sustainable development and economic diversification, said the BNA report.

NSSA said the satellite was equipped with advanced technological payloads, including a medium-resolution space camera (20 meters/pixel) designed to capture high-quality images of Bahrain and its territorial waters, an artificial intelligence (AI) system capable of real-time image analysis, making "Al Munther" the first nanosatellite in the region to incorporate such advanced AI capabilities, a cybersecurity payload featuring advanced encryption technologies to safeguard the satellite’s data from unauthorised access or tampering, and a radio broadcast payload that will transmit the Bahraini national anthem and a special message from His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, to radio enthusiasts worldwide.

One of the most distinctive features of "Al Munther" is its ability to broadcast the Bahraini national anthem and a royal message via digital signals.

These transmissions can be received by amateur radio operators and space enthusiasts around the globe using simple equipment. This initiative aims to promote Bahrain’s space achievements and enhance its international presence in the field of space exploration.

NSSA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Aseeri, hailing the launch as a historic achievement for Bahrain, said the successful launch of 'Al Munther' represents an unprecedented milestone for the country in the field of space science.

"This accomplishment is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the unwavering support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and Prime Minister, and guidance of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor, Royal Guard Commander, and Secretary General of the Supreme Defence Council. This achievement reflects Bahrain’s commitment to advancing its capabilities in space technology and innovation," he stated.

The "Al Munther" project has provided a unique opportunity for a team of young Bahraini engineers to gain hands-on experience in developing advanced space systems.

From mission concept development and engineering requirements to system design, software development, and environmental testing, the project has enabled Bahraini talent to contribute to every stage of the satellite’s development, noted Al Aseeri.

According to him, the 'Al Munther' project represents a forward-looking national vision and a significant step towards localising space technology in Bahrain.

The Falcon 9 is one of the most frequently launched rockets, known for its reusable design that reduces the cost of space access. It is a two-stage, partially reusable launch vehicle measuring 70 meters in height and 3.7 meters in diameter. The rocket has a maximum payload capacity of 22,800 kilograms to low Earth orbit (LEO) and 8,300 kilograms to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO). It is powered by RP-1 kerosene and liquid oxygen (LOX) fuel.

